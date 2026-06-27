Mastercard Foundation charges AIMS Ghana Class of 2026 to drive innovation, leadership and employment across Africa

Audio By Carbonatix
A representative of the Mastercard Foundation has challenged the 130 graduates of the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS) Ghana's Class of 2026 to view their graduation not as the end of their academic journey, but as the beginning of a lifelong commitment to solving Africa's most pressing challenges.
Speaking at AIMS Ghana's 14th graduation ceremony held at the Cedi Conference Centre of the University of Ghana, Legon, on Saturday, June 27, Head of Workforce Development, Emelia Asamoah, said the occasion reflected what is possible when talented young Africans are given opportunities to develop their potential.
"Today is more than a graduation. It is more than a ceremony. It is evidence—evidence that when talented, determined young Africans are given the right conditions to grow, the results speak for themselves with precision and with purpose," she said.
Ms Asamoah noted that the Mastercard Foundation, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, was established with the goal of ensuring that every young person has the opportunity to learn and prosper.
She explained that through its Young Africa Works strategy, the Foundation aims to enable 30 million young people, particularly young women, to access dignified and fulfilling employment by 2030.
Of the 130 graduates, 35 were Mastercard Foundation Scholars.
Ms Asamoah commended the scholars for extending their impact beyond the classroom through community service initiatives, including blood donation campaigns, visits to children's homes and mathematics outreach programmes in junior high schools.
She said the scholars had inspired younger students, particularly girls, by demonstrating that Africans can excel in advanced mathematical sciences.
"By simply standing in front of those classrooms, you showed young people—especially young girls—that someone from an African community can become a master of mathematical sciences. That is transformative leadership," she said.
Highlighting the programme's impact, she disclosed that 91 per cent of the previous graduating cohort had already transitioned into employment, entrepreneurship or further studies.
According to her, graduates are working in technology companies, research institutions and public organisations across Africa, while others have enrolled in postgraduate programmes at leading international universities.
She also noted that at least one former scholar had established a health technology venture through Innovate AIMS.
"That is not a coincidence. It is the result of intentional preparation, strong institutional partnerships, and Mastercard Foundation Scholars who refuse to settle for less than their potential," she stated.
Ms Asamoah praised AIMS Ghana for equipping students with skills beyond academic training through leadership development, personal branding, career readiness programmes and industry immersion opportunities.
She described the approach as a shared commitment between AIMS Ghana and the Mastercard Foundation to develop graduates who are prepared for leadership and service.
Quoting mathematician John Allen Paulos, she said mathematics is fundamentally about understanding and urged graduates to apply that understanding to solving real-world challenges facing the continent.
"The challenges before us are not beyond our ability to solve. Africa needs people who can understand complexity, think critically, and turn ideas into practical solutions," she said.
She urged the graduates to move forward as mathematicians committed to precision, innovators focused on solving practical problems, leaders who create opportunities for others and servants dedicated to improving their communities.
"The most enduring measure of a career is not the positions you hold, but the lives that you change," she said.
"Go forward knowing that you are not alone."
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