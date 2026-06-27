‘AIMS rewrites the equations of your life’ — Alumna Dr Perpetual Andam Boiquaye challenges graduates to pursue bold ambitions

The guest speaker at the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS) Ghana's 14th graduation ceremony, Dr Perpetual Andam Boiquaye, has challenged the institution's record graduating class to view their degrees not as the end of their academic journey but as the beginning of solving Africa's most complex problems.

Delivering a personal address at the Cedi Conference Centre of the University of Ghana, Legon, on Saturday, June 27, the Senior Lecturer in the Department of Statistics and Actuarial Science at the University of Ghana reflected on her journey from a member of AIMS Ghana's inaugural cohort to becoming a postdoctoral researcher at Columbia University in New York.

Addressing the 130 graduates, Dr Andam Boiquaye said the greatest value of an AIMS education lies not in memorised solutions but in the ability to confront unfamiliar challenges with confidence.

"The most powerful asset you take away from AIMS today is not a head full of answers, but your ability to approach completely unfamiliar challenges and ask the right questions with confidence," she said.

She recalled joining AIMS Ghana when there were no local alumni to look up to, describing her class as pioneers who helped lay the foundation for the institution.

"We didn't have a local line of alumni ahead of us to look up to. We only had a dream, a lot of late nights, endless pages of calculations, and the shared belief that mathematical sciences could transform our continent," she said.

Dr Andam Boiquaye said she arrived at AIMS as a shy student but left with confidence that extended far beyond mathematics.

She credited the institution with shaping both her academic abilities and personal development, enabling her to defend her ideas with evidence and pursue opportunities on the global stage.

Reflecting on her postdoctoral research with Professor Philip Porter at Columbia University in 2022, she said success came not from having all the answers but from remaining curious, asking questions and being willing to learn from failure.

In one of the most memorable moments of her address, she told graduates that had someone predicted her current achievements during her student days, she would have dismissed the possibility entirely.

"If someone had told my younger self—stressed about assignments and wondering whether I belonged in advanced mathematics—that one day I would stand here as a senior lecturer with a Columbia postdoc, I would have calculated the probability as strictly zero."

"But here we are. AIMS does not just teach you equations—it rewrites the equations of your life."

Drawing on her expertise in credit risk and actuarial science, she encouraged graduates to see setbacks as opportunities for growth rather than signs of failure.

"Failure is not a default on your potential. It is simply data. It is feedback. Every setback is just an iteration in the algorithm of your ultimate success," she said.

She also paid tribute to the late Centre President, Professor Francis Alottey, whom she credited with shaping her character through mentorship, and acknowledged AIMS Ghana Centre President Dr. Prince Osei, who served as her academic manager during her time as a student, for his commitment to student welfare.

Concluding her address as a member of the AIMS Alumni Sharing Group, Dr. Andam Boiquaye officially welcomed the Class of 2026 into the global AIMS alumni community.

"You are no longer just students of an institute—you are ambassadors of a legacy. Go out into the world and disrupt it with your brilliance," she urged.

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