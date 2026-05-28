AIMS Ghana, University of Waterloo lead push for stronger mathematics education at HTTMC 2026

African Institute for Mathematical Sciences Ghana and the University of Waterloo Centre for Education in Mathematics and Computing have led renewed calls for stronger mathematics education across Africa at the 2026 edition of the Helping Teachers Teach Mathematics Conference (HTTMC 2026).

The conference, held at the ISSER Conference Hall at the University of Ghana in Accra, brought together more than 500 participants both physically and online under the theme: “Bridging the Gap: Strengthening Africa’s Mathematics Classrooms Through Resilience, Innovation and Hope.”

The event created a platform for educators, researchers, STEM advocates and mathematics enthusiasts to exchange ideas and explore innovative teaching methods aimed at improving mathematics learning outcomes across the continent.

Delivering the opening address, Prince K. Osei underscored the urgent need to strengthen mathematics education in Africa.

He reaffirmed AIMS Ghana’s commitment to supporting teachers and promoting learner-centred teaching approaches capable of creating lasting impact in classrooms.

A key highlight of the conference was an address by Ken Abitey of the National STEM Resource Unit of the Ghana Education Service, delivered on behalf of the Director of STEM Education, Olivia Serwaa Opare.

He stressed the importance of resilience, collaboration and innovation in transforming mathematics classrooms across Africa and encouraged teachers to adopt practical and technology-driven teaching methods.

The conference featured plenary sessions, workshops and panel discussions facilitated by educators and experts from Ghana and other countries.

Participants attended sessions led by speakers including Bernard Oduoku Bainson, Joseph Ansong, Judith Ann Koeller, David Stern, Jen Nelson, and Elsie Kaufmann.

One of the conference’s most interactive sessions featured Bruce Bayly, who demonstrated practical ways of teaching geometry using simple hands-on activities such as drawing shapes and modelling concepts with balloons.

Organisers said the session highlighted the value of experiential learning in helping students better understand abstract mathematical concepts.

The conference also featured practical breakout sessions and discussions focused on inclusive teaching approaches, including a session titled “Mɛtumi Ayɛ Maths: Building Confidence in Every Classroom.”

Organisers, including Comfort Mintah and Angela Tabiri, said HTTMC 2026 aimed to equip educators with practical strategies to improve mathematics teaching and learning outcomes across Africa.

Participants left the conference with renewed ideas and collaborative strategies aimed at strengthening mathematics education and STEM development on the continent.

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