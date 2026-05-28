EU fines Temu €200m for allowing sale of illegal products

Audio By Carbonatix
The European Union has imposed a €200m ($232m; £173m) fine on Chinese-owned online retailer Temu for having illegal products such as dangerous baby toys and faulty chargers for sale on its platform.
The European Commission said the company had "failed to diligently identify, analyse and assess the systemic risks" of the products and the harm they could cause to consumers.
Temu has been under investigation since October 2024 over whether it has been meeting its obligations as a designated Very Large Online Platform under EU law.
The online retailer said it disagreed with the decision and deemed the fine disproportionate, and was now considering available options.
The investigation involved a mystery shopping exercise carried out by an independent testing organisation, which found that a high percentage of chargers purchased through Temu failed basic electrical safety tests. It also found that a high proportion of baby toys posed safety risks, containing chemicals above legal limits or featuring small detachable parts that presented suffocation hazards, Euronews reported.
As well as paying the fine, Temu has to present an action plan to address the failures by 28 August. The Commission then has two months to decide whether the company has done enough to comply.
EU tech commissioner Henna Virkkunen told reporters that the decision was intended to send a "very strong message" to Temu.
A Temu spokesperson said in a statement that the retailer respected the need for clear, consistent rules, but that the decision related to 2024 and did not reflect the current state of its systems.
"We disagree with the European Commission's decision and consider the fine to be disproportionate," they said.
"We are reviewing the decision carefully and considering all available options."
But the UK consumer organisation Which? praised the decision and urged the UK to follow suit.
"The EU's decision to fine Temu to the tune of €200m is a strong example of the tough action needed to hold online marketplaces to account for dangerous products on their platforms," said Sue Davies, head of consumer protection policy at Which?.
"The UK government should follow the EU's example and make use of its new powers under the Product Regulation and Metrology Act to make online marketplaces legally responsible for dangerous products."
The fine is only the second imposed under the EU's Digital Services Act for content, the first being a €120m penalty against Elon Musk's X social media network last December.
Latest Stories
-
Full text: Statement on Ghana’s new engagement with IMF
1 minute
-
US trade mission to visit Ghana
39 minutes
-
Tempane: Three suspects arrested over deadly Worinyanga attacks
40 minutes
-
EU fines Temu €200m for allowing sale of illegal products
41 minutes
-
Portugal breaks hottest May day record as Europe swelters in heatwave
41 minutes
-
KetaFC celebrates “vindication” after Volta RFA Middle League controversy
41 minutes
-
Professor Joseph Ofori-Dankwa receives 2026 Lifetime Leadership Impact Award
42 minutes
-
United Pension Trustees advocates menstrual hygiene awareness and support for girls in Juaben
45 minutes
-
The age when the body starts ageing faster
47 minutes
-
Controversial Volta RFA verdict triggers calls for GFA intervention
50 minutes
-
AIMS Ghana, University of Waterloo lead push for stronger mathematics education at HTTMC 2026
57 minutes
-
NADMO dismisses claims residents were not warned before Weija Dam spillage
3 hours
-
Government begins payment of 2020 batch of nurses and midwives arrears
3 hours
-
Controversial anti-LGBTQ bill presented to Parliament for second reading
3 hours
-
New mediation centre launched to resolve disputes in Gomoaman
3 hours