Health

Government begins payment of 2020 batch of nurses and midwives arrears

Source: Graphic Online  
  28 May 2026 4:10pm
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The Ministry of Health has confirmed that payment of three months’ outstanding arrears owed to the 2020 batch of nurses and midwives has been processed, bringing relief to thousands of health workers across the country.

In a statement issued on May 27, the Ministry updated the public and members of the nursing community on the implementation of the payment schedule earlier communicated by the Ministry of Finance.

According to the Ministry, the arrears scheduled for payment in May 2026 had been executed as planned.

The announcement follows months of concerns and agitation among sections of nurses and midwives over delays in the payment of arrears linked to their employment and postings.

Despite the progress made, the Ministry acknowledged that some affected workers had reported not receiving the full amount expected under the three-month arrears arrangement.

It described those cases as isolated and assured affected individuals that steps were already being taken to address the situation.

“The Ministry of Health is working closely with the Controller and Accountant-General's Department to resolve the issue and to ensure that payments are made to these individuals, in addition to their June scheduled payments,” the statement said.

The Ministry further expressed appreciation to nurses and midwives nationwide for their patience, commitment and continued service throughout the process.

Health sector workers, particularly nurses and midwives, play a critical role in Ghana’s healthcare delivery system and have repeatedly raised concerns in recent years over salary delays, conditions of service and welfare-related matters.

The Ministry indicated that additional updates regarding the payment process and outstanding concerns would be communicated in due course.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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