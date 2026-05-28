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Only weak men forgive cheating partner – Yul Edochie

Source: Graphic Online  
  28 May 2026 2:43pm
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Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has sparked reactions online after declaring that men who forgive cheating partners are weak.

The movie star made the remarks during a recent appearance on The Honest Bunch podcast, where he spoke extensively about relationships, loyalty and infidelity.

According to the 44-year-old, infidelity affects men and women differently, arguing that women who cheat in relationships are often no longer emotionally attached to their partners.

“If you meet a woman who loves you, she will be willing to do anything for you. But the problem is that a lot of men are with women who don’t love them and are wasting their time. So, they can’t get commitment from them because those women are not into them. She is into someone else,” he said.

The actor further claimed that once a woman becomes unfaithful, she has already emotionally disconnected from the relationship.

“I tell you, once a woman begins to cheat, she has checked out emotionally and psychologically,” Edochie stated.

Referencing a recent viral controversy involving an alleged affair between a married woman and a younger man, Edochie suggested that the woman’s emotional loyalty had shifted away from her husband.

“I don’t want to mention names, but look at the recent controversy over the alleged illicit affair of a young man with a married woman, where the husband was complaining to his wife to save their marriage, and the wife was trying to protect the young man. That is because it is the young man that she truly loves,” he said.

Edochie maintained that men should not tolerate infidelity in relationships, insisting that forgiveness in such situations reflects weakness.

“So, there is nothing like forgiveness when it comes to cheating. If you do, you are a weak man,” he stated.

The actor also advised men to establish boundaries in relationships and avoid becoming emotionally dependent on women.

“People don’t understand, women love deeper. Just find the one who loves you, and you will be surprised how sweet life is. You can tell once you meet the one who loves you. Don’t be a fool because of a woman. If you simp for women, you can’t get a real woman. You must set boundaries. Women don’t love weak men,” Edochie added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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