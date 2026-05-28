Family wealth should be viewed as asset class for building transgenerational enterprises – Alex Dadey

The Executive Chairman of KGL Group, Mr Alex Apau Dadey, has called on wealthy African families and business founders to rethink how they manage wealth, urging them to treat family assets as strategic tools for building sustainable enterprises that can endure across generations.

Speaking at the 10th Ghana CEO Summit on Thursday, May 28, Mr Dadey stressed that many African businesses collapse after the passing of their founders because wealth is often consumed rather than institutionalised through structured governance and long-term investment planning.

According to him, Africa’s economic transformation will depend heavily on the continent’s ability to preserve wealth and build enduring family-owned enterprises capable of creating jobs and sustaining economic growth over time.

“Family wealth must be viewed not merely as inheritance,” he said. “It should be viewed as an asset class for building transgenerational enterprises.”

Dadey noted that many African entrepreneurs focus heavily on accumulating wealth but pay little attention to building systems that ensure continuity after the founding generation.

“One of Africa’s weaknesses and current economic challenges is the inability to preserve wealth across generations,” he stated. “Too much African wealth disappears within one generation because it is consumed rather than structured, fragmented rather than institutionalised.”

He observed that in many cases, successful business owners invest heavily in luxury lifestyles instead of creating institutional frameworks that can sustain businesses and investments for future generations.

“When we make money, we buy the cars, the buildings, and all those luxuries, and the wealth disappears when the founder passes on,” he remarked.

Dadey emphasised that sustainable development cannot be achieved where wealth disappears every generation, insisting that African entrepreneurs must begin to think beyond personal success and focus on building institutions that can survive long-term.

“No civilization advances to sustainability when wealth disappears every generation,” he added.

He pointed to some of the world’s most enduring corporations as examples of businesses built through disciplined family capital, governance systems, succession planning, and continuous reinvestment.

According to him, African business founders must intentionally invest in family offices, holding structures, governance frameworks, and productive sectors of the economy to ensure that wealth remains a tool for long-term development.

“This requires intentional investments in family offices, governance systems, succession frameworks, and long-term capital redeployment into productive assets of the economy,” he explained.

Dadey further stressed that the true measure of successful entrepreneurship lies not only in wealth creation but also in the ability to transfer institutional memory, values, capabilities, and productive capital across generations.

He also called for stronger leadership and institutional discipline across Africa, arguing that sustainable economic transformation will require consistent execution, long-term thinking, and a commitment to building resilient enterprises capable of competing globally.

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