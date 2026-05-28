Africa’s problem is not ideas but inconsistent execution — Alex Apau Dadey

Audio By Carbonatix
The Executive Chairman of KGL Group, Alex Apau Dadey, has called for a shift in Africa’s approach to economic transformation.
Speaking at the 10th Ghana CEO Summit on Thursday, May 28. he argued that the continent’s biggest challenge is not a shortage of ideas but a persistent failure to execute consistently and build sustainable institutions.
Mr Dadey stressed that Africa possesses enormous entrepreneurial potential and innovative talent, but continues to struggle with long-term implementation, leadership continuity, and institutional discipline.
“Africa's greatest deficit is not lack of ideas. Africa and Ghana do not suffer from poverty of ambition. Too often, Africa suffers from inconsistency of execution,” he said.
According to him, "infrastructure development alone cannot transform nations unless it is supported by visionary leadership" and strong institutions capable of sustaining progress across generations.
He added that Africa requires a new generation of leaders in business and government who are prepared to build enduring institutions rather than short-term successes.
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