LMWG commends Heath Goldfields on 5-year community development plan for Prestea

Audio By Carbonatix
Lands and Mines Watch Ghana (LMWG) has commended Heath Goldfields on the launch of its five-year Community Development Plan for Prestea and its catchment area, describing the initiative as a positive step towards responsible mining anchored in genuine partnership with host communities.
The Plan, launched under the theme “A New Era of Growth, Opportunity and Hope,” is a structured long-term commitment aimed at guiding community investment over five years and strengthening accountability within the mining sector.
LMWG notes that the initiative marks a shift from ad hoc interventions to a more sustained and measurable development framework that residents of Prestea can monitor and hold the company accountable to.
“A development plan is only as strong as the transparency and follow-through behind it,” said Nii Kwartei Kojo Owoo, Esq., Deputy Executive Director of Lands and Mines Watch Ghana.
He commended Heath Goldfields for the commitment, urging the company to ensure full community participation in the implementation process, as well as regular public reporting and independent monitoring of its targets.
He added that a new era of growth, opportunity, and hope must be one that the people of Prestea can see and measure for themselves.
As an organisation focused on transparency, accountability, and sustainability in Ghana’s lands and mining sector, LMWG called on Heath Goldfields to publish clear timelines, budgets, and progress indicators for the implementation of the plan.
The group further urged the company to involve traditional authorities, civil society organisations, and residents at every stage of the process while encouraging other mining operators to adopt similar long-term development approaches.
LMWG reaffirms its readiness to support constructive engagement between mining companies and host communities and will continue to monitor developments in Prestea in the interest of all stakeholders.
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