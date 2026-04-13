Independent assessment by Lands and Mines Watch backs Heath Goldfields for mining operations

Lands and Mines Watch Ghana

An independent technical and financial assessment by Lands and Mines Watch Ghana has affirmed that Heath Goldfields has the capacity and financial strength to sustainably operate the Bogoso and Prestea mines.

The report, which follows a comprehensive validation process, concludes that the company demonstrates “clear operational readiness, resource commitment, and technical competence” required for complex underground mining.

The findings come amid public concerns over operational efficiency at the mines, particularly around underground water management, a critical aspect of deep mining operations.

Addressing these concerns, the report states that allegations of inefficiency are not supported by “verifiable technical evidence,” noting that the company’s dewatering systems are functioning effectively.

According to LMWG, the Bogoso and Prestea underground network, which spans Levels 1 to 24, requires the removal of about 10 million litres of water daily to ensure safety and maintain production.

Field data cited in the report shows that active dewatering is currently progressing between Levels 17 and 20, with water levels recorded at approximately two feet below Level 20.

This, the group explains, points to “significant downward water displacement and effective hydraulic control,” indicating that deeper sections of the mine are being successfully recovered.

LMWG’s Technical and Operations Department further confirmed that the pumping system is stable and operating consistently, supported by sustained energy supply and maintenance, key indicators of operational discipline.

To ensure credibility, the assessment relied on a rigorous methodology, including field-level inspections of underground systems, real-time water level measurements, operational data analysis, and consultations with independent mining experts.

The group also reviewed financial and operational data to determine whether the company could sustain continuous high-volume pumping, a crucial requirement in underground mining.

In its conclusion, LMWG said the observed performance can only be achieved through “robust engineering systems, consistent energy supply, and sustained financial investment.”

The Bogoso and Prestea mines, located in Ghana’s Western Region, have in recent years faced operational challenges and ownership transitions, making their recovery a matter of national economic interest given the mining sector’s contribution to export earnings and employment.

While endorsing Heath Goldfields’ technical capability, LMWG called on the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Minerals Commission to maintain strict regulatory oversight.

It stressed the need to enforce safety, environmental, and operational standards, while also protecting the interests of workers and host communities.

The group reiterated its commitment to promoting transparency and accountability in Ghana’s mining sector, as the country continues to balance resource extraction with sustainable development.

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