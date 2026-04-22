Heath Goldfields rejects ‘misleading’ claims, affirms Bogoso-Prestea operations ongoing

Heath Goldfields Ltd has rejected what it describes as inaccurate public commentary about its operations at the Bogoso-Prestea Gold Mine, insisting the claims misrepresent key facts and its legal standing.

In a statement issued by management, the company said the allegations circulating in the public domain distort “material facts and the legal and operational framework” within which it operates.

The company expressed concern about the spread of “inaccurate, incomplete and misleading information,” warning that such claims risk confusing workers, host communities and the wider public.

Heath Goldfields said it remains committed to transparent communication through “proper and verifiable channels,” adding that it will continue engaging regulators, employees and other stakeholders accordingly.

According to the company, operations at the Bogoso-Prestea mine remain active, with work progressing under an approved Mine Development Plan and under the supervision of the Minerals Commission of Ghana.

It further stressed that all financing and operational activities are being conducted within the applicable regulatory framework, as it focuses on executing its development strategy.

Heath Goldfields indicated that updates on operational progress, community programmes and long-term development priorities will be provided in upcoming announcements.

The company also signalled its readiness to take action over damaging claims, stating it “reserves all of its rights in respect of statements that are false, misleading or injurious to its reputation.”

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