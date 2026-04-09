Heath Goldfields seals $2.8bn Trafigura deal to revive Bogoso-Prestea

Heath Goldfields Ltd. has signed a landmark offtake agreement with Trafigura for the purchase of 700,000 ounces of gold doré from the Bogoso-Prestea mine in Ghana’s Western Region.

The deal, backed by $65 million in debt financing, signals a full-scale revival of the mine and marks a major step for Ghanaian-owned mining on the global stage.

At an estimated gold price of about $3,300 per ounce, the agreement is valued at over $2.3 billion. At a projected $4,000 per ounce, widely seen by analysts as a medium-term benchmark, the total value rises to about $2.8 billion.

The Bogoso-Prestea mine, which has produced more than 9 million ounces of gold since 1912, was shut down for several years before Heath Goldfields took over operations. The company poured first gold in February 2026.

Since restarting operations, Heath Goldfields says it has exceeded its capital targets, created more than 1,400 direct and indirect jobs, and engaged over 15 local contractors.

Trafigura’s involvement is seen as a strong vote of confidence in both the asset and Ghana’s mining sector. The company operates in more than 150 countries and employs about 14,500 people globally.

“This is not just a commercial milestone, it is a statement of confidence in Ghana’s mining sector and in the ability of an indigenous operator to deliver at scale,” said Managing Director of Heath Goldfields, Patrick Appiah Mensah.

Trafigura’s Head of Metals and Minerals, Gonzalo De Olazabal, also highlighted the strength of the operation.

“Bogoso-Prestea is a producing asset with a strong operational team and LBMA compliance, and we look forward to applying our physical trading expertise and market access in support of a Ghanaian-owned operation of this quality.”

This is Trafigura’s second gold transaction in Africa and its first in Ghana, underlining growing global interest in the country’s gold sector.

The transaction was structured by Verdant IMAP, with legal support from Sullivan and JLD & MB Legal Consultancy.

With gold prices hitting new highs in 2026 and investor appetite for African mining assets strengthening, the agreement is expected to position Bogoso-Prestea as a key contributor to Ghana’s gold output and a symbol of the growing role of indigenous operators in the sector.

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