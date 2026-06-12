‘We want to make Ghana proud’ – Jordan Ayew

Audio By Carbonatix
Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew has urged Ghanaians to keep praying for the team as they head into what he described as three massive games at the group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Speaking at a send-off event in Alexandria, Virginia, ahead of the team’s departure to Rhode Island, Ayew said the squad is motivated to make the nation proud when Ghana faces Panama, England, and Croatia in Group L.
“We have three massive games for us, and we want to make you guys proud, we want to make Ghana proud,” Ayew said.
The former Swansea City and Crystal Palace forward admitted the group stage will be challenging but backed the team to succeed with the nation behind them.
“Obviously, it’s not going to be easy, but with your prayers and your support, hopefully we’ll be successful.”
Ayew, set to lead Ghana at his third FIFA World Cup, said the players are fully aware of expectations back home.
“We want to thank everyone for your support and keep on praying for us because we’re here to make history,” he added.
The Black Stars wrapped up their training camp in Washington and have since arrived in Providence, Rhode Island, to finalize preparations. Ghana opens its World Cup campaign against Panama in Toronto on Tuesday, June 17, before taking on England and Croatia.
Ayew is the most experienced member of Carlos Queiroz’s 26-man squad and will lead the team in the 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.
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