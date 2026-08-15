Researchers warn Ghana’s coastal erosion could worsen

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s coastline is coming under increasing pressure, with researchers warning that erosion could accelerate in the coming years as sediment discharge from the Volta River continues to decline.
The warning follows preliminary findings from the Integrated Sediment and Environmental Management Project, a five-year initiative supported by the Japan International Cooperation Agency, JICA, and led in Ghana by the University of Cape Coast.
The project is using satellite data, cameras, drones, wave sensors and other equipment to monitor shoreline changes, sediment movement and coastal hazards.
Researchers say their analysis of the Ghanaian coastline over the past 20 years identified the Volta River and Densu Delta areas as some of the most seriously affected by coastal erosion.
Field observations have also revealed the scale of the problem, with researchers recording about 10 metres of beach loss at Dzita in the Volta Region within just two months.
Lead Researcher from the University of Tokyo, Professor Yoshimitsu Tajima, says the decline in sediment from the Volta River could worsen the situation.
“The amount of sediment around the Volta River is very quickly decreasing. So, maybe in the future, the shoreline retreat will be accelerated, and that will be a serious problem.”
The Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Professor Dennis Aheto, says the project will provide stronger scientific evidence to support coastal management decisions.
“We can feed into broader models for us to make recommendations for proper decision-making.”
He says the additional equipment will allow researchers to measure wave heights, the extent of coastal erosion, bathymetry, salinity and other marine and ecological conditions.
The project is expected to develop predictive systems that can help identify appropriate short and long-term measures to protect Ghana’s coastline.
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