Ghana Prisons Service on manhunt for 29-year-old escapee

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Prisons Service has declared 29-year-old Peter Kyeremeh wanted after he escaped from lawful custody.
According to a wanted notice issued by the Service, Kyeremeh is serving a five-year prison sentence for unlawful entry and stealing.
He is described as a fair-complexioned and slim-built male.
The Service is appealing to the public to assist in locating and recapturing him.
Anyone who spots Kyeremeh or has information about his whereabouts has been urged to report immediately to the nearest police station or prison establishment.
The public can also contact the Ghana Prisons Service on 0506232978.
The Service has cautioned members of the public against approaching him themselves and encouraged anyone with information on his whereabouts to report to the appropriate authorities.
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