Ghana Prisons Service joins 2026 World Ranger Day celebration at Mole National Park

The Ghana Prisons Service, through the Damongo Camp Prison, has joined stakeholders to commemorate the 2026 World Ranger Day celebration held at the Mole National Park in the Savannah Region.

The event, organised by the Forestry Commission on Friday, July 31, brought together officials from the Commission, security agencies, traditional authorities and other partners to honour the dedication and sacrifices of rangers in protecting Ghana’s forests, wildlife and natural resources.

Representing the Officer-in-Charge of Damongo Camp Prison, ASP Abigail Doudu participated in the celebration and conveyed the goodwill of the prison leadership and personnel to the rangers.

The celebration highlighted the important role of rangers in biodiversity conservation, eco-tourism development and efforts to address environmental threats facing the country.

ASP Doudu commended the rangers for their courage, commitment and contribution towards protecting Ghana’s natural heritage and supporting national development.

The Ghana Prisons Service said its participation reflects its commitment to strengthening collaboration with other institutions and supporting initiatives focused on environmental protection, sustainability and national progress.

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