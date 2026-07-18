Community service and parole reforms to help reduce prison overcrowding – Director General of Prisons

The Ghana Prisons Service says the introduction of the Community Service Act, 2026 and the Parole Regulations, 2026, marks a significant step towards reducing overcrowding in prisons while promoting rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders.

The Director-General of Prisons, Mrs Patience Baffoe-Bonnie, said this in a message marking Nelson Mandela International Day, highlighting the two legal reforms as key developments in Ghana’s justice system.

"The passage of the Community Service Act, 2026 empowers courts to impose supervised community work as an alternative to custodial sentences for minor offences," she said.

The Service explained that the reform would help reduce pressure on prison facilities, save state resources and allow offenders to contribute positively to community development.

"This reduces overcrowding, saves state resources, and channels offenders' labour into community development," the Director-General stated.

The Ghana Prisons Service also pointed to the Parole Regulations, 2026 as another major reform aimed at supporting the smooth transition of inmates back into society.

According to the Service, the regulations provide a structured system that allows eligible inmates to serve the remainder of their sentences under supervision while preparing for full reintegration.

"Complementing this, the Parole Regulations, 2026 provide a structured reintegration process, allowing inmates to serve the remainder of their sentences under supervision."

The Director-General said the reforms reflect a broader shift in Ghana’s correctional system from punishment-focused incarceration towards rehabilitation and second chances.

"Together, these reforms embody justice, dignity, and second chances, while aligning Ghana with global best practices," the statement added.

The reforms form part of the Ghana Prisons Service’s broader Think Prisons 360 Degrees Initiative, which seeks to establish a modern correctional system focused on rehabilitation, restoration and reintegration.

The Service said the measures would complement other interventions, including education, vocational training, healthcare improvements and skills development programmes, to ensure that inmates return to society as productive citizens.

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