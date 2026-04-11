Imprisonment should be rehabilitative, not punitive – Ghana Prisons boss at UNGA

Director-General of Prisons, Mrs Patience Baffoe-Bonnie

Director-General of Prisons, Patience Baffoe-Bonnie, has called for a stronger focus on rehabilitation in prison systems, saying that punishment alone is not enough.

“Ghana reaffirms its conviction that imprisonment should be rehabilitative, not punitive. Every individual deserves a chance to rebuild their life through dignity and purpose,” she said.

She made these remarks at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) high-level debate on “A second chance: addressing the global prison challenge”, held to mark the 10th anniversary of the Nelson Mandela Rules.

Mrs Baffoe-Bonnie pointed to ongoing reforms within Ghana’s prison system, saying “Ghana’s Prison Service is undergoing a transformative shift from a model focused on containment to one rooted in correction, care, and a second chance,” she said.

She said that Ghana is aligning its system with international standards, including the Nelson Mandela Rules, the Bangkok Rules, and the Tokyo Rules, which promote humane and rights-based correctional systems.

“Ghana views this commemoration not as a ceremonial milestone, but as a timely opportunity to reflect on how we move from commitment to implementation,” she added.

Mrs Baffoe-Bonnie outlined several steps taken to improve prison conditions and support rehabilitation.

She said that progress has been made in separating inmates, although infrastructure challenges remain.

“We have made progress in separating men from women and juveniles from adults. Nonetheless, limited infrastructure constrains our ability to implement full classification,” she explained.

To help ease pressure on facilities, she revealed that “three new camp prisons have been established” to reduce overcrowding and improve classification.

On food and skills development, she said prison farms are playing a key role.

“Our prison farms currently produce over 40% of daily rations,” she noted, adding that with further investment, they could also serve as training centres for inmates.

She also highlighted improvements in healthcare, including the creation of a prison health directorate and the upgrade of several infirmaries, noting that some facilities are now covered under the National Health Insurance Scheme, helping to “reduce out-of-pocket costs for inmates” while ensuring access to care, including mental health services.

The Director-General of Prisons further said that education and vocational training have also been expanded.

“Over 700 inmates have participated in national exams,” she said, with others pursuing higher education through distance learning.

Training in trades such as carpentry, tailoring, welding, and aquaculture is also being provided to support reintegration after release.

Mrs Baffoe-Bonnie said that staff development is another priority, with officers receiving training in human rights, conflict resolution, and correctional ethics.

She noted that Ghana is also working with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime to improve inmate classification and case management.

Despite these efforts, she acknowledged ongoing challenges.

“Challenges remain, including budget shortfalls, overcrowding, and infrastructure deficits, but they do not deter us,” she said.

She added that the government plans to refurbish old prisons, build new ones, and establish an industrial hub within the prison system to equip inmates with practical skills.

On the need for action, she said, “International standards are not ends in themselves, but mirrors reflecting what we aspire to become.”

"Every prison reformed, every life redirected stands as proof of what can be achieved when we move from theory to practice with courage and conviction," she added.

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