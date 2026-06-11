Kasapreko IPO oversubscribed by 146%, to list on GSE on June 15th

A leading beverage manufacturing firm, Kasapreko has announced the successful completion of its Initial Public Offer (the "IPO" or "Offer"), raising GH¢700,000,000 through the issuance of 583,333,333 new ordinary shares at GH¢1.20 per share.

The offer was conducted by Absa Bank Ghana LTD, Consolidated Bank Ghana LTD, and Databank Brokerage LTD acting as the Joint Lead Managers.

According to a circular from the Ghana Stock Exchange, the Offer attracted bids from 18,781 qualified applicants totalling approximately GH¢1.44 billion shares. This represented subscriptions of GH¢1.73 billion — making the Offer oversubscribed by 146%.

Allocation of Shares

The Board of Kasapreko, which bears sole responsibility for the allotment of shares under the Prospectus, approved a uniform allocation rate of 40.56% applied consistently across all investor categories.

All 18,781 applicants who subscribed to the Offer had their allotted shares credited to their Central Securities Depository ("CSD") accounts on the Settlement Date, Friday, 5th June 2026.

Refund to Applicants

The firm will refund about GH¢740 million to applicants who subscribed to its shares.

Each refund reflects the difference between the applicant's subscription amount and the value of the shares allotted to them.

The refund s will be completed by Thursday, 11th June 2026.

Listing and Trading on GSE

Kasapreko PLC's ordinary shares will be listed and commence trading on the Equities Market of the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) on Monday, 15th June 2026, at 10:00 a.m.

The company's trading symbol on the GSE will be KASA (ISIN: GHEKCPI00011). Shareholders and prospective investors may transact in Kasapreko PLC shares through any licensed stockbroker upon commencement of trading.

Samuel Leslie Adetola, Board Chairman, Kasapreko PLC, made these remarks about the IPO: "The exceptional investor response to Kasapreko's Initial Public Offer is a testament to the depth of confidence that both local and international investors have placed in this Company and its long-term prospects. To have attracted nearly GH¢1.73 billion in subscriptions — more than twice the amount we sought to raise — from over 18,000 applicants across all investor categories is a truly historic outcome for Kasapreko and for Ghana's capital markets”.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I extend our sincere gratitude to every investor who participated in the Offer and entrusted us with their confidence. As stewards of this institution, the Board is resolute in its commitment to upholding the highest standards of corporate governance, transparency, and accountability in managing the resources entrusted to us. We look forward with great enthusiasm to welcoming our new shareholders as we embark on this exciting new chapter as a publicly listed company”, he added.

Richard Adjei, Managing Director, Kasapreko PLC, further commented on this milestone: "Today marks a defining milestone in the journey of a company that was built in Ghana, for Ghana, and is now ready to make its mark on a much larger stage. The overwhelming success of this IPO reflects not only the strength of our brand and the resilience of our business model, but also the trust that investors — both Ghanaian and international — have placed in our team and our vision”.

“We have built Kasapreko into a GHS 3.5 billion revenue business over the past several years through disciplined execution, product innovation, and a relentless drive to better serve our consumers. The capital raised through this Offer will accelerate our growth agenda — including expanding our production capacity and scaling our international business — enabling us to deliver sustainable, long-term value to our shareholders”.

“To the 18,781 investors who chose to be part of this journey: thank you. We will not take that confidence for granted. I look forward to demonstrating why investing in Kasapreko is investing in the best of Ghana”, he concluded.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.