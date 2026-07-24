Africa

Airtel Africa dials up London for mobile money IPO

Source: Reuters  
  24 July 2026 5:53am
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Airtel Africa said on Thursday it had picked the London Stock Exchange for the ​listing of its mobile money business ‌due later this year.

Here are some details on the planned IPO and the firm's first-quarter results:

  • "We believe a ​London listing will provide access to ​a broad international investor base and support ⁠our ambition to unlock the long-term value ​of one of Africa's leading fintech platforms," CEO ​Sunil Taldar said.
  • The African-focused telecoms group is targeting a listing of its third-largest unit Airtel Money in the second ​half of 2026, later than originally planned ​due to war-related cost pressures.
  • The firm forecast pressure on its ‌near-term core profit margins for the second time in the last four months, citing higher energy costs arising from the Iran conflict.
  • The Iran conflict ​has triggered ​a crude ⁠supply crunch and upended supply chains, raising energy and logistics costs ​for companies everywhere, and prompting forecast ​cuts, ⁠project delays, and cost-cutting drives.
  • The company, however, reported higher first-quarter revenue and profits benefiting from strong ⁠demand ​for mobile networks, adoption of ​new digital technologies and artificial intelligence, and currency tailwinds.

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