GoldBod secures global support for Ghana’s responsible sourcing agenda at LBMA Summit in London

The Ghana Gold Board (“GoldBod”) has secured strong international support for Ghana’s responsible sourcing, ASM formalisation, traceability, and value-addition agenda at the Sustainability & Responsible Sourcing Summit 2026 organised by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) and the World Gold Council in London.

The GoldBod was specially invited to participate in a high-level Roundtable of the International Bullion Centres (IBC) Association in recognition of Ghana’s growing importance in the global gold value chain.

Representing the GoldBod, Richard Nunekpeku, Deputy CEO, presented Ghana’s GoldBod regulatory model and ongoing reforms to strengthen responsible sourcing, traceability, local refining, and ASM formalisation.

A key outcome of the discussions was the LBMA’s recognition of Ghana’s increasing strategic role in the global precious metals market and its commitment to explore policy frameworks that will support greater international recognition of Ghana as a significant market participant.

The LBMA also expressed strong support for the GoldBod’s traceability and ASM formalisation agenda, recognising these initiatives as critical to strengthening responsible sourcing and enhancing the integrity of Ghana’s gold supply chain.

As part of this commitment, the LBMA pledged to work closely with the GoldBod in advancing internationally aligned traceability systems, responsible sourcing standards, and compliance frameworks for the artisanal and small-scale mining sector.

The LBMA further indicated its intention to support the development of practical tools and industry best practices that will promote transparency, improve auditability, and facilitate the progressive integration of Ghana’s ASM sector into global responsible gold supply chains.

Commenting on the outcome, Richard Nunekpeku noted that the discussions reflect growing international confidence in Ghana’s reforms and reinforce the country’s ambition to become a leading responsible gold-producing nation.

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