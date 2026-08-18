Multimedia Group pays courtesy call on Petrosol ahead of corporate bond listing

Officials of the Multimedia Group and Petrosol Platinum Energy PLC

The Multimedia Group, Ghana's foremost private media conglomerate, has paid a courtesy call on the management of Petrosol Platinum Energy PLC, reaffirming the two companies’ commitment to strengthening their partnership as the oil marketing company prepares to list its corporate bonds on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE).

The visit, led by the Chief Operating Officer of the Multimedia Group, Mr Ken Ansah, and the General Manager for Sales and Customer Service, Mr David-Max Fugar, provided an opportunity for the two organisations to discuss areas of mutual interest and deepen their existing relationship.

The Multimedia Group delegation congratulated Petrosol on the new milestone, describing the development as an important feat in the company’s growth.

Petrosol has received regulatory approval from GSE and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to raise long-term capital on the local bourse, beginning with its corporate bonds on Monday.

This would be the first step towards Petrosol's expected equity listing at a later date.

The engagement also focused on the prospects of consolidating the partnership between the two organisations, with both sides expressing their willingness to explore opportunities for greater collaboration.

The Multimedia Group team was received by Petrosol Chief Executive Officer, Mr Michael Bozumbil, and members of the company’s management team.

The engagement comes at a significant point in Petrosol’s corporate development as it prepares to meet the requirements associated with becoming a publicly listed company.

Other members of the Petrosol management team who participated in the engagement were Mr Philip Boamah Assampong, Head of Marketing; Mr Joseph Yaribil, Head of Compliance and Supply Chain Management; Ms Rita Afful, Human Resources Manager; Mr Isaac Debezor, Head of Risk and Internal Audit; and Mr Michael Oseikoh, Head of Finance and Planning.

Also present were Ms Joy Agyeiwaa Adjei, Strategy Executive Analyst; Ms Lisa Gyamphoh, Communication Assistant; and Ms Nancy Yennuoyoh Yosah, Communication Assistant.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.