Petrosol cleans up Wa Municipal Hospital, to donate medical equipment

Petrosol Platinum Energy PLC has embarked on a clean-up exercise at the Wa Municipal Hospital as part of its annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, with plans to donate medical equipment to the facility on Monday, September 28.

The exercise saw staff of Petrosol and volunteers cut down overgrown weeds, desilt choked drains and clear bushy areas that had become breeding grounds for snakes and rodents.

Hospital authorities said the intervention was long overdue.

Due to the hospital’s large compound and limited number of casual workers, weeds had taken over parts of the facility, with reports of snakes entering some wards and administrative offices.

The clean-up exercise, however, is only the first phase of the company’s intervention.

Speaking to JoyNews Upper West Regional Correspondent, Rafiq Salam, the Head of Marketing at Petrosol Platinum Energy PLC, Philip Buama Asampong, said the company would return on Monday to donate medical equipment to the hospital.

“We are not just doing weeding and cleaning, but we are going beyond the clean-up exercise. The hospital needs a lot of equipment to work with. We are going to also donate medical equipment to the hospital tomorrow to support the good work that government and other stakeholders are doing,” he said.

He explained that with 109 service stations nationwide, 41 percent of which are located in northern Ghana, the company had a responsibility to give back to the communities in which it operates.

“Our theme for this year is ‘Energizing Dreams’. We want to energise the dreams of the community we do business with. Health is a core need of every human being,” Mr Asampong added.

The Medical Superintendent of the Wa Municipal Hospital, Dr Bukari Zakari, described the intervention as heartwarming, revealing that the hospital had recently appealed for support on radio.

“A healthy environment is a healthy human being. We invest a lot in casuals to clean the environment, so if Petrosol sees it necessary to do this for us, we are indeed very grateful. We didn’t even send a proposal — they open-heartedly presented themselves to do this donation. It will go a long way to improve service delivery,” he said.

Petrosol Platinum Energy PLC said it remained committed to supporting communities where it operates, with the Wa Municipal Hospital being the latest beneficiary of its “Energizing Dreams” CSR initiative.

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