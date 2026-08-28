We have been putting every effort into building a sustainable brand, says Petrosol’s Bozumbil

Audio By Carbonatix
Petrosol CEO Michael Bozumbil says the company has focused on building a sustainable and enduring indigenous brand despite operating in a highly competitive and capital-intensive industry.
Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express Business Edition on Thursday, Mr Bozumbil said Petrosol’s growth over the past 12 years has been driven by a commitment to strong industry practices and a young Ghanaian workforce.
“Petrosol is doing great. We have been putting every effort into building a very sustainable brand,” he said.
According to him, the company has worked to establish a brand that can compete on quality, compliance and sustainable business practices.
“So, over the past 12 years, together with a young team of Ghanaians committed and passionate about building an enduring indigenous brand, we have worked tirelessly in this very competitive and capital-intensive industry,” he said.
Mr Bozumbil said the company’s efforts have helped it earn respect within the industry.
“And thankfully, we’ve been able to build a brand that is respected in the industry for best industry practices, quality products, sustainable business practices, high tax compliance, regulatory compliance,” he said.
He described these principles as central to Petrosol’s long-term ambitions.
“For me, that is what anchors a business for the future,” he said.
His comments come as Petrosol continues to operate in Ghana’s highly competitive petroleum downstream sector, where companies face significant capital requirements and regulatory obligations.
Mr Bozumbil said the company’s approach has been to build an indigenous brand capable of enduring beyond the immediate business cycle.
He stressed the contribution of a young Ghanaian team that has remained committed to the company’s growth over the past 12 years.
Petrosol’s emphasis on quality, tax compliance and regulatory compliance, he said, forms part of the foundation on which the company intends to build its future.
The CEO’s remarks highlight the company’s focus on sustainability as it navigates competition in Ghana’s petroleum market.
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