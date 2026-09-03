PETROSOL engages dealers to strengthen retail network and improve customer experience

Audio By Carbonatix
PETROSOL Platinum Energy PLC, a leading Oil Marketing Company (OMC), has held a national engagement session with its dealers and business partners in Kumasi as part of efforts to strengthen partnerships, improve station-level performance and enhance customer experience across its retail network.
The engagement brought together the company’s senior leadership and dealers to review business performance, operational activities and developments across PETROSOL service stations, while discussing the company’s strategic direction and priorities for its next phase of growth.
It also provided an avenue for management to receive direct feedback from dealers on areas performing well, challenges requiring attention and potential initiatives that could improve individual station performance and strengthen the PETROSOL brand.
Speaking at the meeting, Chief Executive Officer of PETROSOL Platinum Energy PLC, Michael Bozumbil, expressed appreciation to dealers for their continued commitment and contribution to the growth of the business.
“Our dealers are an integral part of the PETROSOL family. Your commitment and partnership have contributed significantly to our growth, and we deeply appreciate the confidence you continue to place in the business.”
Mr Bozumbil said management would continue to take measures to protect dealers’ investments and strengthen the sustainability of their businesses, particularly amid the sensitivity of fuel prices.
He disclosed that PETROSOL was undertaking plans for major maintenance works and the replacement of fuel dispensing pumps at stations where such interventions were required.
According to him, the measures were intended to improve operational efficiency, reduce service delays and enhance the quality and speed of service delivered to customers.`
The Chief Executive also urged dealers to maintain the highest standards of operational compliance, stressing that every interaction with a customer contributes to the reputation and public perception of the PETROSOL brand.
He therefore encouraged dealers to uphold the company’s operational standards and ensure that customers consistently received safe, efficient and professional service.
Focus on value beyond fuel
Head of Marketing at PETROSOL Platinum Energy PLC, Philip Boamah Assampong, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to delivering value beyond the sale of fuel.
He said PETROSOL was exploring new initiatives to deepen customer engagement and loyalty, including value-added services and incentive packages for loyal customers.
Mr Assampong noted that the future of the retail fuel business required companies to move beyond simply selling fuel by creating meaningful experiences and additional value for customers.
“Our ambition is to ensure that every PETROSOL station becomes more than just a place to buy fuel. We want to create an experience that gives customers a reason to choose PETROSOL, return to PETROSOL and recommend PETROSOL.”
He said the company would continue to strengthen its engagement with dealers, customers and other stakeholders to ensure that feedback from the field was translated into practical solutions.
Turning feedback into solutions
PETROSOL said the dealers’ engagement formed part of its broader 360-degree stakeholder engagement approach, which promotes continuous communication between management, dealers, employees and customers.
The company intends to use feedback gathered through such engagements to identify operational gaps, develop solutions and improve service delivery across its network.
The initiative is expected to support PETROSOL’s broader objective of strengthening its position in the market while ensuring that customers across the country receive consistent service quality at its stations.
As the company continues its transformation and growth journey, management reiterated its commitment to working closely with dealers and business partners to build a stronger retail network, protect investments, improve operational efficiency and deliver greater value to customers.
PETROSOL Platinum Energy PLC said it remained committed to its objective of “energising dreams” through the delivery of quality products, exceptional service and value to its customers and business partners.
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