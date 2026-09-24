“The law must work” – NDC rejects claims Salomey Baffoe’s bail denial is diversion from cocaine scandal

The Deputy Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Rashid Tanko Computer, has rejected claims that the continued detention of Salomey Awiti Baffoe is a government strategy to divert public attention from the ongoing narcotics trafficking concerns.

He said the case must be allowed to follow due process, insisting that the government would not interfere with the work of the judiciary or security agencies.

Speaking on JoyFM’s Top Story on Thursday, September 24, Mr Tanko Computer said attempts to link the case to the cocaine controversy were, in his view, an attempt to avoid accountability under the law.

“You see, they rather want to divert attention by trying to run away from the law. The law is the law. They want to run away from the law,” he said.

His comments followed claims by Second Deputy Minority Whip and Weija-Gbawe MP Jerry Ahmed Shaib that the continued detention of Ms Baffoe was a “facade” intended to divert public attention from the narcotics trafficking cases.

Read also: Salomey Baffoe detention is a facade to divert attention from chttps://www.myjoyonline.com/salomey-baffoe-detention-is-a-facade-to-divert-attention-from-cocaine-scandal-weija-gbawe-mp/ocaine scandal – Weija-Gbawe MP

The High Court on Thursday denied a bail application filed on behalf of Ms Baffoe after the prosecution argued that she was still needed to assist with ongoing investigations.

The court said the investigation was cyber-related and that releasing the accused at that stage presented a real risk of interference with witnesses. It subsequently directed the Republic to expedite its investigations.

Mr Tanko Computer said the NDC would not support any attempt to undermine the work of state institutions in the name of political controversy.

“We won’t say because of these things that they are doing, we should fold our arms and allow them to allow the country to descend into an abyss. We won’t allow it,” he said.

He insisted that the government would allow the relevant institutions to carry out their responsibilities without political interference.

“And then the law, it must work. We will not allow anybody to interfere in the execution of the law. And that is what the government will not do,” he said.

Mr Tanko Computer also defended the NDC government’s position on judicial independence, saying the party would not interfere in the work of the courts.

“The NDC, we will not interfere in the judiciary. Look, we are noted for not interfering in the judiciary, unlike their time,” he said.

“The NDC under the watch of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama will not interfere in the judiciary when they are carrying out their exercise. We won’t do it,” he added.

He further called for security agencies to be allowed to conduct their investigations, warning that persons invited to assist with investigations could be pursued if they fail to cooperate.

“And then the security agents must be allowed to do their work. We can’t interfere in whatever they are doing. If you are invited to come and answer questions and you are running away from the law, you expect them to leave you. They will hunt you down,” he said.

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