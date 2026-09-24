AFCON 2027Q: Black Stars open campaign with defeat to Ivory Coast in Bouaké

Ghana's hopes of making a winning start to their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign suffered a setback as the Black Stars lost 2-0 to Ivory Coast in Bouaké

Malick Yalcouye opened the scoring with a powerful strike from outside the box before Frank Kessie doubled the hosts' advantage from the penalty spot in the second half.

The defeat leaves Ghana at the bottom of Group C ahead of Friday's meeting between The Gambia and Somalia.

Ghana came into the game looking to return to the continental showpiece after missing the previous Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 20 years.

However, Carlos Queiroz's side struggled to create clear opportunities against an Ivory Coast team that controlled much of the match.

The Black Stars were without several key players because of injuries, including captain Jordan Ayew, Manchester City winger Antoine Semenyo, Tottenham Hotspur forward Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey.

Brandon Thomas was tasked with leading the attack, with Christopher Bonsu Baah and Fatawu Issahaku operating alongside him and Ernest Nuamah playing behind the centre-forward.

Ghana created little during the opening stages, although Nuamah came close to giving the visitors a breakthrough midway through the first half.

The forward noticed the Ivory Coast goalkeeper off his line and attempted a long-range effort in the 20th minute, but his shot drifted wide.

The hosts eventually broke the deadlock in the 29th minute as Yalcouye produced a powerful effort from just outside the box into the bottom-right corner.

The scorer attacked down the left side of the penalty area and went to ground following a challenge from Fatawu.

The referee pointed to the spot, with Ghanaian players protesting the decision. After a lengthy delay, Kessie stepped up and converted from 12 yards in the 56th minute.

By that stage, Ghana had still failed to register a shot on target and had conceded 62% of possession to their opponents.

Queiroz responded with a triple substitution in the 64th minute.

Felix Afena-Gyan, Benjamin Tetteh and Augustine Boakye were introduced, replacing Nuamah, Brandon Asante and Christopher Bonsu Baah.

The changes brought some attacking urgency from Ghana, but the Black Stars were unable to find a way back into the contest.

It took until nearly the 80th minute for Ghana to register their first efforts on target, with Benjamin Tetteh and Caleb Yirenkyi testing the Ivory Coast defence.

Afena-Gyan and Augustine Boakye, who was making his long-awaited Black Stars debut, came close to reducing the deficit in stoppage time.

Ghana will now regroup as they look ahead to their next Group C fixture against The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium on September 29.

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