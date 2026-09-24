Audio By Carbonatix
The Greater Accra National Public Speaking Event held at PRESEC Legon saw Achimota School, Accra Academy, and PRESEC Osu emerge as the winners and secure their places in the next stage of the competition.
The topic focused on drug abuse, a significant issue that Ghana is currently working to address. Drug abuse refers to the harmful or improper use of legal or illegal substances.
The students highlighted the various dangers associated with drug abuse, including sudden mood swings, secrecy, loss of interest in school, addiction, and potential long-term damage to the brain and other vital organs.
Through their presentations, the students expressed their concerns about drug abuse and created awareness about its harmful effects, particularly on young people and students.
They also enlightened the audience on possible ways to address the issue, presenting practical solutions to help individuals struggling with substance abuse and prevent others from becoming involved.
Overall, the public speaking event was an interesting, impactful, and insightful experience that encouraged students to speak confidently about an important social issue while educating the audience on the dangers of drug abuse.
Latest Stories
-
TVET Service, Bank of Ghana explore partnership to boost skills development
42 minutes
-
Ghana TVET Service, OR Foundation partner to promote sustainable fashion
55 minutes
-
Achimota, Accra Academy, PRESEC Osu qualify for next stage of National Public Speaking Event
58 minutes
-
NCPTA challenges GES directive on PTA dues, cites High Court injunction
1 hour
-
Majority opposes parliamentary probe into cocaine busts while investigations continue
1 hour
-
Salomey Baffoe detention is a facade to divert attention from cocaine scandal – Weija-Gbawe MP
1 hour
-
Francis-Xavier Sosu is doing well after GIMPA incident – Office
1 hour
-
Deputy Minority Leader appeals to First Lady, Vice President over Salomey Baffoe’s detention
1 hour
-
Ecobank Group commits US$2.6bn to women-led businesses and agribusinesses across Africa
2 hours
-
Ghana to host high-level conference on scaling education initiatives in emergencies
2 hours
-
Democracy must not be for sale: Who pays for Ghana’s politics, and how do we confront money, influence and accountability?
2 hours
-
Aburi Amanfrom landowners appeal for government support for Atwapim development project
2 hours
-
Cargill Ghana and International Cocoa Initiative celebrate 111 young graduates building skills for the future
3 hours
-
Video: Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu collapses while addressing students at GIMPA
3 hours
-
Hunnyboy reveals how social media landed him Shatta Wale feature
3 hours