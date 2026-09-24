Achimota, Accra Academy, PRESEC Osu qualify for next stage of National Public Speaking Event

The Greater Accra National Public Speaking Event held at PRESEC Legon saw Achimota School, Accra Academy, and PRESEC Osu emerge as the winners and secure their places in the next stage of the competition.

The topic focused on drug abuse, a significant issue that Ghana is currently working to address. Drug abuse refers to the harmful or improper use of legal or illegal substances.

The students highlighted the various dangers associated with drug abuse, including sudden mood swings, secrecy, loss of interest in school, addiction, and potential long-term damage to the brain and other vital organs.

Through their presentations, the students expressed their concerns about drug abuse and created awareness about its harmful effects, particularly on young people and students.

They also enlightened the audience on possible ways to address the issue, presenting practical solutions to help individuals struggling with substance abuse and prevent others from becoming involved.

Overall, the public speaking event was an interesting, impactful, and insightful experience that encouraged students to speak confidently about an important social issue while educating the audience on the dangers of drug abuse.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.