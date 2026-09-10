PRESEC, Augusco and Accra Academy battle for 2026 NSMQ crown today

After weeks of intense competition, the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz reaches its defining moment today, Friday, September 9, 2026, with Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC-Legon), St. Augustine’s College and Accra Academy set to battle for the championship.

The grand finale will take place at the University of Ghana Premier Dome at 3:00 pm, bringing together three schools with contrasting histories in the competition and one common objective — to leave as 2026 NSMQ champions.

For PRESEC-Legon, the final represents a return to the stage they have dominated for much of the competition’s history.

The eight-time champions are back in the grand finale after a two-year absence and will be aiming to reclaim the title and extend their record with a ninth championship.

They booked their place after overcoming Tamale Senior High School and St. John’s School in the semi-final, finishing with 44 points ahead of St. John’s 25 and Tamale SHS 16.

St. Augustine’s College, meanwhile, arrived with recent final experience and a chance to add a third title to their collection.

The two-time champions were the first school to qualify for the 2026 final after beating five-time winners Prempeh College and 2021 champions Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary.

Augusco finished that contest on 52 points, ahead of Prempeh College’s 47 and Pope John’s 28.

But perhaps the biggest storyline of the final belongs to Accra Academy.

The “Bleoo” boys are appearing in the NSMQ grand finale for the first time in the school’s history.

They secured their historic place after defeating Bright Senior High School and Achimota School in a fiercely contested semi-final. Accra Academy finished on 54 points, with Bright SHS on 44 and Achimota on 43.

Their qualification caps a remarkable run and gives the school an opportunity to win the title on its maiden appearance in the championship decider.

The final therefore brings together PRESEC’s record and experience, Augusco’s championship pedigree and Accra Academy’s hunger to make history.

The three schools emerged from a competition that began with 174 schools across the country and have now reached the final stage after weeks of contests, upsets and comebacks.

Whatever happens, the 2026 final will produce another chapter in the rich history of the National Science and Maths Quiz. For one school, however, the night will end with the ultimate prize.

The 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz is produced by Primetime Limited and sponsored by the Ghana Education Service with support from GOIL PLC, Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, Pepsodent, Cowbell, Trustur AI and Jupay Money Transfer.

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