Shortage of trained investigators and prosecutors hampers Ghana’s fight against money laundering – Report

Ghana’s efforts to combat money laundering face significant enforcement gaps, including a shortage of trained investigators and prosecutors, according to the Global Organised Crime Index.

The report identifies limited specialist capacity as a challenge despite government efforts to strengthen anti-money laundering legislation.

“However, Ghana faces challenges with low numbers of investigators and prosecutors trained in AML, as well as the absence of certified financial crime investigators specialized in asset forfeiture,” the report claimed.

The findings point to weaknesses in the country’s capacity to investigate financial crime and pursue the forfeiture of criminal assets.

“While the government has tried to strengthen anti-money laundering (AML) laws, there are substantial gaps in enforcement,” the report notes.

According to the findings, money laundering in Ghana is linked to a range of criminal activities, extending beyond drug trafficking.

“In Ghana, the most prevalent money laundering schemes are linked to narcotics trafficking, arms trafficking, human trafficking, environmental crimes, fraud, corruption and romance scams.”

The report also highlights the increasing use of digital channels to move illicit funds.

“Criminals are increasingly using digital currencies, such as bitcoin, gift cards and other digital exchanges for money laundering,” it states.

It further identifies non-profit organisations and cash-based operations among designated businesses and professions as presenting risks of money laundering and terrorist financing.

The findings suggest that stronger legislation alone has not resolved Ghana’s enforcement challenges, with specialist investigative and prosecutorial capacity remaining a significant gap.

The findings were funded in part by a grant from the United States, Department of State. According to the US, the opinions, findings and conclusions stated herein are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the United States Department of State.

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