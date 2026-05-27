Dafeamekpor confirms Ohene Kwame Frimpong under fraud and money laundering investigation in Netherlands

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has confirmed that detained Member of Parliament Ohene Kwame Frimpong is under investigation in the Netherlands over alleged fraud and money laundering.

The Majority Chief Whip disclosed the development during an interview on PM Express on JoyNews, amid growing public interest in the circumstances surrounding the legislator’s arrest and detention in Amsterdam.

According to Mr Dafeamekpor, legal representatives involved in the case have indicated that Dutch authorities are treating the matter as part of ongoing financial crime investigations.

He, however, stressed that no court has established guilt, insisting that the MP remains entitled to the presumption of innocence.

“It is an allegation, my brother,” he said during the interview, cautioning against drawing conclusions while investigations are ongoing.

The comments come as the case continues to generate political and public debate in Ghana, particularly over the international nature of the allegations and the legal processes being pursued abroad.

Mr Dafeamekpor argued that allegations of fraud or money laundering, whether raised locally or internationally, must be treated strictly within the framework of due process.

“A crime is a crime. Allegation of a crime is an allegation of a crime,” he stated.

The South Dayi MP also questioned the duration of the detention, asking whether it was normal for a suspect to be held for extended periods while investigations continue.

“Do you detain somebody for this long under investigations?” he asked.

He noted that lawyers representing the MP have already filed a bail application in a Dutch court, which is expected to be heard within the week.

Mr Dafeamekpor expressed optimism that the application would be successful, allowing the MP temporary release while investigations continue.

“We think he will prevail with the bail application,” he said.

The Majority Chief Whip further disclosed that Parliament, the Foreign Affairs Ministry, and Ghana’s diplomatic mission in The Hague have been involved in coordinating support for the detained legislator.

He added that discussions had been ongoing with the MP’s family, who have been receiving updates on the legal process.

The case remains under judicial consideration in the Netherlands, with Ghanaian authorities closely monitoring developments as diplomatic and legal efforts continue.

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