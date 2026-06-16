Prosecution witness alleges Chairman Wontumi ordered mining in protected Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve

The third prosecution witness in the ongoing Tano Nimiri illegal mining case has told the Accra High Court that the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, allegedly instructed mining activities to be carried out within a protected forest reserve without the required authorisation.

Chief Inspector Eugene Akpo Glover, the lead investigator in the case, made the claim during cross-examination in the Criminal Division of the High Court in Accra on Tuesday.

He told the court that the accused persons, including Chairman Wontumi and his company, Akonta Mining Limited, are being tried on multiple charges relating to alleged illegal mining activities within the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve.

According to the witness, investigations conducted by the prosecution indicate that mining operations were carried out in the protected area without the necessary legal authorisation.

The testimony forms part of ongoing proceedings in the high-profile case, which continues to draw public and political attention due to the involvement of a prominent political figure.

The accused persons are standing trial before the Accra High Court on charges connected to alleged breaches of mining regulations and activities within a protected forest reserve.

The court is expected to continue hearing evidence from prosecution witnesses as the trial progresses.

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