Investigation after man’s body found in recycling centre

Audio By Carbonatix
The discovery of the body of a homeless man in a recycling centre in Dublin two days ago is being treated as suspicious.
The body of 35-year-old Andrew Haire was discovered in Clondalkin, west Dublin on Friday at about 21:00 local time.
Haire had been moving between Cork, Kilkenny and Dublin in the week before he died, according to Irish broadcaster RTÉ.
The results of a post-mortem examination have been inconclusive, RTÉ has reported.
It is thought that gardaí (Irish police) suspect he may have climbed into a bin and was taken to the recycling centre.
Haire had been availing of welfare and homeless services in the Dublin and Cork city centres in the recent past, according to gardaí.
A family liaison officer has been appointed to assist his family.
Gardaí have established an incident room at Lucan Garda Station and have appealed for information.
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