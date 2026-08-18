Berekuso-Kwabenya-Kitase road project stalls as First Sky cites unsigned contract and funding challenges

The contractor working on the Berekuso-Kwabenya-Kitase road project, First Sky Construction Limited, says it is unable to fully proceed with the works because the formal contract for the project is yet to be signed.

The company says the absence of the signed contract is affecting its ability to raise Interim Payment Certificates and recover funds being invested into the project.

Project Manager of First Sky Construction Limited, Engineer Nicholas Tieku, explained that the project has reached the pavement layer, a stage that requires significant financial resources to execute.

He said although the company returned to site following a directive from the sector minister in January, it has only been able to complete about three kilometres of work amid the outstanding contractual and funding arrangements.

The US$35 million project, funded by the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development and the Government of Ghana, was awarded to First Sky Construction Limited under a 24-month contract.

It officially commenced with a sod-cutting ceremony in July 2022, with the contractor expected to complete the works within two years.

However, the project has faced delays, leaving residents and businesses along the Berekuso-Kwabenya-Kitase corridor frustrated over the deteriorating state of the road.

Engineer Tieku said the company’s return to site was based on the expectation that the contractual arrangements would subsequently be regularised.

He said the company is currently investing heavily in the project without the necessary documentation to support payment claims.

The contractor’s position comes amid renewed concerns from residents and businesses over the prolonged delay in completing the road, which they say has affected transportation, businesses and the general quality of life in the area.

The company insists it is prepared to continue with the project but requires the outstanding contractual arrangements and payment mechanisms to be addressed to enable it to sustain construction.

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