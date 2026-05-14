Roads Minister directs GHA to terminate Bogoso-Prestea road contract

Audio By Carbonatix
Governs Kwame Agbodza, the Minister for Roads and Highways, has directed the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) to begin processes to terminate the contract awarded to Black Oak to construct the Bogoso-Prestea road in the Western Region.
The directive came after the Minister cited the contractor for unsatisfactory performance in the construction of that road.
Mr Agbodza, who was on an inspection tour of Big Push and other priority projects in the Western Region, said assessment showed that the contractor had done less than two per cent of work on the road.
He stated that although the Bogoso-Prestea road was not part of the government’s flagship Big Push programme, they recognised that stretch as a priority project that must be constructed to help spur socio-economic development within that enclave.
He said: “This is a very important road, so we need somebody who sees the urgency to address the concerns of the stakeholders here.
“So, I think that the Ghana Highway Authority must start the contract termination process and give it to somebody who is more capable of doing the work.”
Black Oak was awarded the contract in 2025, and local authorities said they mobilised to site in March this year to clear some trees and other structures within the right-of-way, and since then no work had been done.
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