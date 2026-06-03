Opoku Ware School helped shape who I am today – Pinkberry CEO

Chief Executive Officer of Crown Peak Holdings, operators of brands like Pinkberry and Burger King in Ghana, Kobbinah Tuyee Awuah, has credited his time at Opoku Ware School as a defining period that shaped his character, resilience, and outlook on life.

Speaking in an interview on The Career Trail program aired on Joy Learning TV and Joy News, Dr Awuah described his transition into the all-boys school as a major turning point, having grown up in a more sheltered environment.

He explained that Opoku Ware was the first time he lived independently, exposing him to people from diverse backgrounds and experiences.

“That’s where a lot of the things that I learned really came from. It was the first time that I was on my own. You get to an all-boys school, there are people from all sorts of different walks of life,” he shared.

He added that the experience broadened his perspective and helped him build relationships that have lasted into his professional life.

“A lot of my business partners currently are people I met at Opoku Ware,” he revealed.

Like every high school journey, Dr Awuah experienced his share of challenges, including moments of intimidation from seniors.

“I remember there was a time a senior said, ‘I’m taking this girl,’ and anytime he saw me, he would ask me to kneel down. I never understood why,” he said.

According to him, such moments taught him a critical life lesson.

“It tells you life isn’t fair, sometimes you’re dealt a bad card, and you have to live within the constraint,” he explained.

He emphasised that these early experiences helped build his resilience, a quality that has stayed with him throughout his academic and business journey.

“That’s one of the best things high school in Ghana teaches you, it makes you very resilient. Opoku Ware did that for me,” he stressed.

Despite the challenges, Dr Awuah described his time at Opoku Ware as memorable and impactful, recalling the unique routines and shared experiences that defined boarding school life.

“It was a fantastic experience, a crazy world, but it was great. I had a good time, and I learned a lot. There was a lot of training there that really helped me down the line,” he emphasised.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.