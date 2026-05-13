Terminate Black Oak’s contract now – Roads Minister orders Highway Authority CEO

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has ordered the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Highways Authority, Mallam Issah Ishak, to begin the process of terminating the contract of Black Oak, the contractor working on the Bogoso–Prestea Road.
The contract was awarded in 2025, but the contractor only mobilised to the site in March 2026.
After clearing the sides of the road, they abandoned the site, claiming they did not have the road’s design.
According to the Regional Highways Engineer, less than two percent of the work has been completed.
During an inspection of the Big Push projects in the Western Region, Minister Agbodza stated that although this road is not part of the Big Push, it is a priority project for the government, and they will not allow the contractor to delay the project.
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