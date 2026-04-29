Gov’t to fast-track Sewua Hospital roads to ease pressure on Komfo Anokye – Roads Minister

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, has announced plans to fast-track key road projects in Kumasi, including access routes to the Sewua Regional Hospital, to improve mobility and reduce pressure on the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The Minister made the remarks during an inspection tour of the ongoing Suame Interchange Project in the Ashanti Region, where he expressed concern about the poor condition of several major road links in the metropolis.

He highlighted the stretch from the interchange towards Mampong as one of the most heavily congested and deteriorating routes, noting that rising traffic volumes have placed significant strain on existing infrastructure.

“The link from the interchange towards Mampong is in a very terrible shape in terms of traffic volume. Even if we had completed earlier phases without fixing that road, we still wouldn’t have solved the problem,” he said.

Mr Agbodza stated that the government is adopting a more deliberate and coordinated approach to road development in the Ashanti Region, with emphasis on improving key arterial roads and linkages within Kumasi and surrounding communities.

He disclosed that discussions had already been held with contractors and relevant agencies regarding the road network leading to Sewua, adding that the project is expected to be completed within the shortest possible time.

“We are very intentional about what we want to do in Asanteman and other linked roads within the metropolis,” he stated.

The Minister further explained that the Sewua Regional Hospital project remains a priority due to its expected role in strengthening healthcare delivery and easing congestion at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

“The Sewua Hospital is nearing completion, but without proper access roads, we cannot fully utilise it. That is why the road network to the facility is critical,” he said.

According to him, the lack of adequate road access has been a major challenge affecting the full operationalisation of the hospital despite significant investment in the facility.

Mr Agbodza assured residents that the government remains committed to delivering road and related infrastructure projects within reasonable timelines to support development and improve healthcare access in the region.

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