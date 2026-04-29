Gov’t to fast-track Sewua Hospital roads to ease pressure on Komfo Anokye – Roads Minister

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, has announced plans to fast-track key road projects in Kumasi, including access routes to the Sewua Regional Hospital, to improve mobility and reduce pressure on the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.
The Minister made the remarks during an inspection tour of the ongoing Suame Interchange Project in the Ashanti Region, where he expressed concern about the poor condition of several major road links in the metropolis.
He highlighted the stretch from the interchange towards Mampong as one of the most heavily congested and deteriorating routes, noting that rising traffic volumes have placed significant strain on existing infrastructure.
“The link from the interchange towards Mampong is in a very terrible shape in terms of traffic volume. Even if we had completed earlier phases without fixing that road, we still wouldn’t have solved the problem,” he said.
Mr Agbodza stated that the government is adopting a more deliberate and coordinated approach to road development in the Ashanti Region, with emphasis on improving key arterial roads and linkages within Kumasi and surrounding communities.
He disclosed that discussions had already been held with contractors and relevant agencies regarding the road network leading to Sewua, adding that the project is expected to be completed within the shortest possible time.
“We are very intentional about what we want to do in Asanteman and other linked roads within the metropolis,” he stated.
The Minister further explained that the Sewua Regional Hospital project remains a priority due to its expected role in strengthening healthcare delivery and easing congestion at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.
“The Sewua Hospital is nearing completion, but without proper access roads, we cannot fully utilise it. That is why the road network to the facility is critical,” he said.
According to him, the lack of adequate road access has been a major challenge affecting the full operationalisation of the hospital despite significant investment in the facility.
Mr Agbodza assured residents that the government remains committed to delivering road and related infrastructure projects within reasonable timelines to support development and improve healthcare access in the region.
Latest Stories
-
Christian Council backs tougher galamsey fight, urges forgiveness over attack on Pentecost chairman
43 seconds
-
Engineers call for finance sector support to bridge infrastructure gap ahead of FIDIC conference
2 minutes
-
Actor Boris Kodjoe engages GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi on value addition partnership
4 minutes
-
Creative entrepreneurship gets boost as SoCreative graduates in Ghana
5 minutes
-
GoldBod’s workforce expands from 114 to 450 in 2025 amid operational expansion
7 minutes
-
GoldBod revenue jumps from GH¢307.7m to GH¢970.8m as expenditure falls to GH¢109.4m in 2025 audit
10 minutes
-
Gov’t to fast-track Sewua Hospital roads to ease pressure on Komfo Anokye – Roads Minister
10 minutes
-
Weak cross-border coverage, political influence hurting African media’s democratic role —CDD Forum
10 minutes
-
Photos: Vice President opens SHEA 2026 conference in Ghana
11 minutes
-
Use intelligence services to target galamsey financiers, not victims – Daryl Bosu
13 minutes
-
“We can’t study” — Students decry power cuts ahead of major exams
14 minutes
-
Ringing the Bell for Ghana’s Creative Future: How the Gong Gong Awards are shaping dreams in a changing economy
16 minutes
-
Suspected robbers ambush police during probe to retrieve buried illegal weapons; 2 gunned down in shootout
20 minutes
-
Beyond this year, if we don’t nip galamsey in the bud, we can’t really do anything – Daryl Bosu
26 minutes
-
Japan zoo staffer allegedly dumps wife’s body inside incinerator
28 minutes