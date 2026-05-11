We are not extravagant — Roads Minister Agbodza denies ‘long convoy’ claims during road our

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has dismissed claims that he travels with an excessively large convoy during official inspections, insisting that the ministry remains committed to modesty and efficiency in the delivery of government projects.

Speaking during a road tour, the minister explained that the number of vehicles often seen accompanying him is largely due to the involvement of regional officials and technical teams who join inspections at various stages.

“We are not extravagant, we don’t have a fleet of cars we have been driving around,” Mr Agbodza stated.

According to him, the government’s “Big Push” infrastructure agenda requires contractors to be actively present on project sites. He added that the ministry initially did not intend to pay mobilisation fees to contractors.

“The President’s vision about the Big Push is that all contractors are supposed to be on site. Initially, we were not going to pay mobilisation to contractors, and later we decided to pay,” he said.

He further disclosed that most contractors requested advance mobilisation to enable them to begin work immediately.

“As a matter of fact, the majority of the contractors applied for advance mobilisation. In fact, some even applied with the view that they just want to work and recertify and get paid,” he noted.

Mr Agbodza explained that his core convoy is usually limited during regional tours.

“The way we work, if I am going, my deputy is going, and we have one vehicle with our security and my directors. We normally have a maximum of seven cars,” he said.

However, he noted that additional vehicles are often added when regional authorities join the inspection team.

“Once we get into a region, the same number we have here is replicated — feeder roads, bad roads and highways — and even sometimes the Regional Minister, the MCE, the DCE. So almost all the time, there is a possibility of 10 other cars meeting you wherever you go, making it 17,” he explained.

He said it would be difficult to prevent local officials from participating in inspections of projects within their jurisdictions.

“It is difficult for me to ask them. You are visiting somebody, how do you tell them not to?” he questioned.

He further explained that multiple project sites within the same region also contribute to the movement of several vehicles.

“Sometimes the projects in the region are more than one, so while we meet at one place, they need to lead you to the next place,” he added.

Mr Agbodza assured the public that the ministry would continue to exercise restraint and avoid unnecessary expenditure during official tours.

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