Mahama right to seek legal advice on Anti-LGBTQ bill – Christian Council

The Christian Council has thrown its support behind President John Mahama's decision to subject the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025, popularly known as the anti-LGBTQ bill, to further legal and constitutional review before deciding whether to assent to it.

The President recently indicated during a visit to the United Kingdom that the legislation would undergo additional scrutiny to ensure it satisfies all constitutional requirements before any final action is taken.

Speaking to Accra-based Citi News, the Christian Council's Coordinator for Interfaith and Ecumenical Relations, Rev. Jehodia Godwin Amuzu, said the President's approach is in line with his constitutional obligations and should not be misconstrued as opposition to the bill.

According to him, the Presidency has a responsibility to seek legal advice and ensure the legislation can withstand any constitutional challenge before it is signed into law.

“Now, the state being represented by the president, he also has to give the bill to his advisors for them to go through to be sure that the bill satisfies every constitutional requirement. Otherwise, anybody who goes to court can cause the bill to be struck out,” Rev. Amuzu said.

He urged Ghanaians to exercise patience and allow due process to take its course.

“So, I think we should be patient. That is the course of democracy. Nobody can just give a fiat when the law does not permit that. So, let’s give the president the benefit of the doubt,” he added.

Rev. Amuzu further revealed that President Mahama had previously assured religious leaders that he would assent to the bill if it was presented to him. He said the current review appears to be aimed at ensuring the legislation is legally sound, particularly because it originated as a private member’s bill rather than a government-sponsored one.

“After all, in one of our encounters with him, he indicated that when the bill is brought to him, he will assent to it. What it means is that from the narrative, the impression we are getting at the Christian Council is that because it’s not a state-sponsored bill, they will scrutinise it to be sure that the bill is fit for purpose,” he explained.

The Christian Council also welcomed recent calls by Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin for lawmakers to revisit aspects of the bill’s passage, describing the development as a healthy expression of democratic governance and accountability.

Rev. Amuzu noted that while Parliament is guided by its own rules and procedures, citizens and state institutions have a legitimate role in ensuring transparency and adherence to democratic principles.

“I think it’s healthy for democracy. We are not in an authoritarian regime. So, once we embrace democracy, we have to embrace other techniques of democracy,” he said.

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