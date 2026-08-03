President John Dramani Mahama has described the late Ambassador James Victor Gbeho as a rare nation builder whose distinguished public service strengthened Ghana’s standing internationally.

He said the former Minister of Foreign Affairs exemplified integrity, patriotism and dedicated service, leaving a legacy that would continue to inspire generations of diplomats and public servants.

The President’s tribute, read on his behalf at the State Funeral of the late Ambassador Gbeho held at the forecourt of the State House in Accra on Friday, honoured the former diplomat’s decades of service to Ghana.

“Nations are not remembered only for the power they wield they are remembered for the character of those who serve them and James Victor Gbeho gave Ghana that character before the world.

“His voice may now be silent but the respect he earned for Ghana will continue to speak long after his generation has passed,” he said.

President Mahama said Ambassador Gbeho projected Ghana’s image abroad with confidence, professionalism and unwavering leadership throughout his diplomatic and public service career.

“He did not seek greatness he sought only to serve and greatness found him because he served with honour.

“Wherever he served Ghana’s flag flew a little higher because it was represented by a man of exceptional integrity, sound judgement and remarkable intellect.

“He was firm without being confrontational and humble without ever diminishing the strength of his convictions,” he added.

The President extended the nation’s condolences to the bereaved family and expressed gratitude for Ambassador Gbeho’s lifelong commitment to serving Ghana’s interests.

The funeral was attended by relatives, political party representatives, Members of Parliament, representatives of foreign missions and traditional leaders.

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Minister for Foreign Affairs, described the late Ambassador Gbeho as an approachable man and “a true son of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs” who served Ghana with distinction.

“Ambassador Gbeho’s legacy will be the exceptional length, quality, skill and impact of his service…His life offers a lesson in what discipline and principled public service can achieve.

“His example reminds us that patriotism must be expressed through competence, integrity and sacrifice…that influence is earned through credibility and consistency,” he said.

Mr Ablakwa announced that a block at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would be named after Ambassador Gbeho in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Ghana’s diplomatic service.

Mr Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament, said the late lawyer and public servant had served Ghana with distinction and a deep sense of purpose.

“He fought the fight in the corridors of diplomacy and in the crucibles of our nation’s politics and he has now gone to receive his reward,” he said.

Most Rev John Kobina Louis, Auxiliary Bishop of Accra, urged Ghanaians to emulate the late Ambassador Gbeho’s commitment to selfless public service rooted in faith and integrity.

Vice President Professor Jane Nana Opoku-Agyemang laid a wreath on behalf of the people of Ghana, after which members of the bereaved family and other dignitaries paid their final respects.

Ambassador James Victor Gbeho, who was born in 1935, served as Minister of Foreign Affairs from 1997 to 2001 under President Jerry John Rawlings.

He was Ghana’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York from 1980 to 1990 and, during his diplomatic career, served in China, India, Nigeria, Germany, the United Kingdom and Switzerland.

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