Mahama commissions refurbished Tema Oil Refinery

President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has commissioned the refurbished Crude Distillation Unit (CDU) of the Tema Oil Refinery Limited (TOR), bringing the strategic state-owned Oil Refinery back into full operation.

The commissioning also marked the processing of one million barrels of locally produced Jubilee Field Medium Sweet Crude oil into finished products by the facility.

President Mahama in his remarks noted that the rehabilitation of the CDU, the restoration of the residual fuel fluid catalytic cracking units, the installation of the new F-61 crude heater, and the return of boiler number eight to service represent much more than simple engineering achievements.

He added that they represent renewed confidence in Ghana’s industrial capability and our determination to invest in infrastructure that serves generations yet unborn.

“Every investment made here strengthens our national resilience. Every improvement in refining capacity reduces our dependence on imported petroleum products,” the President stated.

He said bringing the TOR back into the production line was fulfillment of the vision of Ghana’s first President Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

This, he said, was because as far back as the nation’s post-colonial period, Dr Nkrumah had a vision that Ghana needed an industry like the Tema Oil Refinery.

The President said: “And so, he commissioned it in 1963. At that time, it was called Ghana Italian Petroleum Company (GHAIP), it was not until 1977 that Ghana took over 100 per cent of the shares of this refinery.

“Since then, its history has been cheeky. It has had periods of glory; it has had periods of downturn.”

President Mahama said revamping of TOR had disproved the perception that state-owned enterprises could not operate and that the only way a state-owned enterprise could survive was to be sold off to the private sector.

President Mahama said if not for the bravery of TOR workers and their resistance, the strategic national asset would have been leased out for 15 years for $22 million by the previous Government.

He said: “But today, to the glory of God, a very determined Management and Board, very talented and efficient workers, working with strategic partners, has stemmed the fortunes of this refinery around.

“And I must say that this has been done without a single Cedi from the government of Ghana. TOR has achieved all this on their own. The government has not bailed them out. We haven’t put a single Cedi into this rebound.”

The President commended Dr John Jinapor, the Minister of Energy and Green Transition; Mr Nayon Bilijo, the Board Chairman of TOR, Mr Edmond Kombat, the Managing Director of the TOR, and the staff of the state-owned oil refinery for a fantastic job done; saying “Well done, Ayeekoo.”

He declared that the event was a celebration of the resilience of a nation that refuses to surrender strategic assets to decay and decline.

“We are here to affirm that Ghana possesses not only the natural resources, but also the determination, the expertise and the vision to transform those resources into lasting prosperity for our people. Every generation is confronted with defining choices,” he said.

“Some choose the easier path of abandoning institutions when they fall into difficulty. Others choose the more demanding path of rebuilding them, restoring confidence, renewing hope and preparing them to serve future generations yet unborn. Ours has been to deliberately choose the second path.”

President Mahama said nations become prosperous by adding value to what they produce, by developing local industries and by creating opportunities for their own people.

“That was the vision that inspired our first President to establish the Tema Oil Refinery more than six decades ago. It remains just as relevant today as Ghana seeks to build a stronger, more competitive and more self-reliant economy,” he said.

The President said whatever TOR had achieved in this success story had been without a single Cedi from the Government of Ghana; declaring that today that journey had got that remarkable momentum.

He said since May this year, Tema Oil Refinery had successfully received three separate one-million-barrel cargo of crude oil – Bonga crude, Baleine crude, and Ghana’s own local Jubilee Medium Sweet Crude.

“And I wish to state again that TOR fully paid for the Ghanaian crude. It was not given to TOR on credits. TOR has fully paid for the crude. This represents a clear statement of the Government’s commitments to ensuring that our petroleum resources increase value and create value here at home,” he said.

Mr Edmond Kombat, the Managing Director of TOR, in his welcome remarks noted that the completion of long outstanding unaudited financial accounts from 2019 to 2025, the successful receipt and processing of indigenous Ghana crude oil and the Refinery’s return to production were not isolated achievements.

He noted that together, they represent the systematic reset and restoration of Ghana’s national Refinery’s capability.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.