GACC sensitises students on corruption

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) has marked the 2026 African Anti-Corruption Day with a public education campaign on corruption in six selected basic schools in the Ahafo Region.
The beneficiary schools were Kenyase No. 2 Basic School, Odeneho Presbyterian Basic School, Ahafoman Basic School, Anglican Basic School, Duayaw Nkwanta Presbyterian Basic School, and Susanho R/C Basic School.
The schools are located within the Asutifi North, Asunafo North and Tano North districts of the region.
This year’s commemoration was held on the theme: “Scaling Up the Promotion of Integrity and Anti-Corruption Actions Across Africa: Centring on Catching Them Young.”
The programme provided a platform for students to express their views on integrity and anti-corruption issues during an open forum.
Mr Collins Osei, GACC Focal Person for Ahafo, and Ms Hannah Odonkor of the Local Accountability Network, who facilitated the sensitisation programme, advised the students to uphold integrity and always do the right thing, even when no one was watching.
They urged the students to embrace the “Three Rs” of fighting corruption: Resist, Reject and Report corruption.
The programme was organised with support from the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation.
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