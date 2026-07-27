We’ve celebrated wealth without knowing its source for too long – Chief Justice

Audio By Carbonatix
Chief Justice of the Republic, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, has called on Ghanaians to stop celebrating wealth without questioning how it was acquired, saying the country must instead place greater value on integrity and ethical conduct.
Delivering a speech at the launch of Parliament's National Integrity Awards Scheme on Monday, 27 July, the Chief Justice said the nation had, for far too long, admired material wealth without considering whether it had been obtained through honest means.
He stressed that such an attitude had contributed to the erosion of ethical values and underscored the need for a national shift towards recognising honesty, accountability and lawful conduct.
Justice Baffoe-Bonnie said it was time to change the narrative by embracing integrity as a core national value, adding that individuals should be celebrated for their character and commitment to ethical living rather than the size of their fortunes.
"For too long, we have become accustomed to celebrating wealth without always asking how it was acquired. We have become fascinated by success without always inquiring into the character that produces it,
"Perhaps, it is time we became equally intentional about celebrating those who quietly choose principle over convenience, honesty over gains and duty over personal advantage," he said.
He therefore welcomed the establishment of the National Integrity Awards Scheme, describing it as a timely initiative that would promote integrity and encourage citizens to uphold high moral and ethical standards in both public and private life.
"I warmly welcome the establishment of the National Integrity Awards Scheme."
Latest Stories
-
Fitch Solutions predicts inflation to rise to 9% by end-2026 despite recent gains
1 minute
-
KGL partners GMTF to build ultra-modern diagnostic centre at Ridge Hospital
48 minutes
-
All six members of MPC voted to keep policy rate at 14%
1 hour
-
Universities must stop selling degrees and start selling purpose
1 hour
-
Otumfuo briefed on Ghana Medical Trust Fund’s plan to expand specialised healthcare
1 hour
-
GRIDCo begins restoration after early morning power system disturbance hits national grid
1 hour
-
24-hour economy policy was for propaganda, NDC has abandoned it – Oforikrom MP
1 hour
-
Gender Minister consoles families, survivors of Bukom tragedy
2 hours
-
Private partners beware; you have no parliamentary cover yet – Oppong Nkrumah
2 hours
-
Parliament cannot sign blank cheques – Oppong Nkrumah on multi-year tax deal
2 hours
-
No cost, no contractor, no timeline – Minority caucus rejects fiscal electronic devices approval
2 hours
-
At least 14 killed in attack in Nigeria’s Benue state, local officials say
3 hours
-
Cocoa farmers could lose guaranteed prices under new law – Oppong Nkrumah
3 hours
-
New cocoa pricing formula will leave farmers worse off – Oppong Nkrumah warns
3 hours
-
‘Don’t rush this law’ – Oppong Nkrumah demands farmers be heard before Cocoa Bill is passed
3 hours