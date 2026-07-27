We’ve celebrated wealth without knowing its source for too long – Chief Justice

Chief Justice of the Republic, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, has called on Ghanaians to stop celebrating wealth without questioning how it was acquired, saying the country must instead place greater value on integrity and ethical conduct.

Delivering a speech at the launch of Parliament's National Integrity Awards Scheme on Monday, 27 July, the Chief Justice said the nation had, for far too long, admired material wealth without considering whether it had been obtained through honest means.

He stressed that such an attitude had contributed to the erosion of ethical values and underscored the need for a national shift towards recognising honesty, accountability and lawful conduct.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie said it was time to change the narrative by embracing integrity as a core national value, adding that individuals should be celebrated for their character and commitment to ethical living rather than the size of their fortunes.

"For too long, we have become accustomed to celebrating wealth without always asking how it was acquired. We have become fascinated by success without always inquiring into the character that produces it,

"Perhaps, it is time we became equally intentional about celebrating those who quietly choose principle over convenience, honesty over gains and duty over personal advantage," he said.

He therefore welcomed the establishment of the National Integrity Awards Scheme, describing it as a timely initiative that would promote integrity and encourage citizens to uphold high moral and ethical standards in both public and private life.

"I warmly welcome the establishment of the National Integrity Awards Scheme."

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