Exporters call for single-digit interest rates to boost Ghana’s horticulture sector

President of the Federation of Association of Ghanaian Exporters, Davis Korboe, is calling for the introduction of single-digit interest rates for agribusinesses in Ghana’s horticulture sector to support growth and improve its competitiveness.

According to him, the horticulture industry has significant potential to expand its contribution to the Ghanaian economy beyond its current revenue of GH¢5 billion, but access to affordable financing remains a major constraint. He made the call at a press soirée to launch the 2026 Ghana Horticulture Expo.

The call comes as stakeholders prepare for the 2026 Ghana Horticulture Expo, an industry platform aimed at showcasing opportunities and promoting investment across Ghana’s horticulture value chain.

The expo is expected to bring together farmers, exporters, processors, investors, policymakers and other key industry players to explore opportunities for growth, innovation and increased competitiveness.

Speaking at the press soirée ahead of the expo, President of the Federation of Association of Ghanaian Exporters, Davis Korboe, stressed that affordable long-term financing will be critical to unlocking the sector’s full potential.

“Financing is a cross cutting issue, the key reforms we are looking at is creating a single digit interest rate for the sector to help enhance value addition and Cape Coast”, he said.

He argues that high lending rates make it difficult for businesses in the sector to expand production, invest in technology and meet the requirements of international markets.

Meanwhile, Chief Operating Officer of the Ghana Incentive-Based Risk-Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (GIRSAL), Samuel Yeboah, reiterated the institution’s commitment to de-risking lending to businesses in the horticulture sector.

The 2026 Ghana Horticulture Expo will also provide a platform for industry players to showcase locally produced horticultural products and discuss key challenges confronting the sector, including access to finance, infrastructure, technology and markets.

Stakeholders say addressing these challenges will be essential to positioning Ghana’s horticulture industry as a stronger contributor to economic growth, job creation and export earnings.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.