AFCON 2027Q: Alexander Djiku ruled out of Gambia game with injury

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Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku has been ruled out of Ghana’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against The Gambia after picking up an injury.
Djiku has left the Black Stars camp and is expected to return to his club for further assessment and treatment.
His absence is another setback for head coach Carlos Queiroz, who has already had to deal with several withdrawals ahead of Ghana’s second Group C fixture.
The Black Stars are preparing to face The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Côte d’Ivoire in their opening qualifier in Bouaké.
Djiku played in Ghana’s defeat to the Ivorians but will now miss the crucial home fixture as the Black Stars look to secure their first points of the campaign.
The defender’s withdrawal further reduces Queiroz’s options in defence as Ghana seek to bounce back from their disappointing start to the qualifying campaign.
The Black Stars will be hoping to return to winning ways against The Gambia and put their AFCON qualification campaign back on track.
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