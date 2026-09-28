AFCON 2027Q: ‘Better to stay home if you’re coming to complain about absent players’ – Carlos Queiroz

Audio By Carbonatix
Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz has urged Ghanaian supporters to back the players available for Tuesday’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against The Gambia rather than focus on those missing from the squad.
Ghana are looking to recover from their 2-0 defeat to Côte d’Ivoire in Bouaké in their opening Group C fixture.
The defeat has increased the pressure on the Black Stars to respond in front of their home supporters at the Accra Sports Stadium.
With several key players unavailable, Queiroz says fans who come to the stadium must be prepared to support those selected to represent Ghana.
“It’s better to stay home if you’re coming to the stadium to complain about players that are not here instead of supporting those that are here,” Queiroz said.
The Black Stars have had to deal with several absences ahead of the qualifiers, with Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo and Nathaniel Adjei among the players unavailable.
A number of replacements have since been brought into the squad as Queiroz prepares for his first competitive home game since returning for a second spell as Ghana coach.
The Portuguese coach is hoping the support from the stands will help his team respond to the defeat in Bouaké and get their qualification campaign back on track.
For Ghana, Tuesday’s fixture offers an opportunity to claim their first points in Group C and restore some confidence after a disappointing opening result.
The Black Stars host The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium as they begin the fight to return to the Africa Cup of Nations after missing the 2025 tournament.
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