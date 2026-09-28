Ghana, Algeria explore stronger scholarship and academic exchange opportunities

The Ghana Scholarships Authority is exploring stronger educational cooperation with Algeria following a courtesy visit by the Algerian Ambassador aimed at deepening bilateral relations and expanding opportunities for academic collaboration.

The engagement focused on ways to strengthen scholarship opportunities for Ghanaian students and promote greater educational exchange between the two countries.

Discussions also considered avenues for closer collaboration in education, with both sides examining how academic partnerships could create opportunities for students and institutions in Ghana and Algeria.

The Ghana Scholarships Authority said the engagement forms part of efforts to build strategic partnerships that expand access to international education and provide Ghanaian students with opportunities to pursue studies through scholarship arrangements.

Greater educational exchange could also provide opportunities for knowledge sharing and stronger institutional links between academic communities in the two countries.

The meeting further highlighted the potential for education to serve as an important component of Ghana-Algeria relations, with scholarship programmes providing a platform for strengthening people-to-people and institutional ties.

The Authority said it remains committed to pursuing partnerships that broaden educational opportunities for Ghanaian students while strengthening Ghana’s cooperation with international partners.

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