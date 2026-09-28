BoG Governor appoints Second Deputy Governor Matilda Asante-Asiedu as rep on GoldBod board

Bank of Ghana Governor Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama has appointed the central bank’s Second Deputy Governor, Matilda Asante-Asiedu, to represent the central bank on the Board of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod).

In a letter dated May 11, 2026, Dr Asiama authorised Mrs Asante-Asiedu to attend and fully participate in meetings of the GoldBod board on his behalf, effective from the same day.

She is also authorised to represent the bank's interests and exercise the rights and responsibilities attached to the position as a board member.

The appointment comes amid renewed scrutiny over the Governor’s membership of the GoldBod Board and concerns about the relationship between the central bank and the state-owned gold trading institution.

The issue was raised by former Finance Minister and Karaga MP Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, who questioned whether the Governor’s role on the board created a potential conflict of interest, particularly given the Bank of Ghana’s previous involvement in financing GoldBod’s gold purchases.

The concerns followed the Bank of Ghana’s decision to end its pre-financing of GoldBod’s gold purchases from July 1, 2026. The central bank has since said GoldBod is taking on a greater role in the gold purchase and foreign exchange intermediation arrangements.

Dr Asiama has said he resigned from the GoldBod Board about five months ago and no longer attends its meetings.

He explained that the Ghana Gold Board Act, 2025 (Act 1140), requires Bank of Ghana representation on the board but does not require the Governor personally to serve in that capacity.

The appointment of Mrs Asante-Asiedu therefore provides the central bank’s representation on the GoldBod board while Dr Asiama remains outside the board’s meetings personally.

The Governor’s letter also asked the board to extend the necessary courtesies to the Second Deputy Governor to enable her to carry out the assignment effectively.

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