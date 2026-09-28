Arrest Nana Boakye and probe into drug lab claims – NDC’s James Agbey

NDC's James Agbey has called on the security agencies to arrest and question New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Organiser Henry Nana Boakye over his claims that drug traffickers have established clandestine laboratories in Ghana.

Mr Agbey said the allegations made by Nana Boakye are too serious to remain part of the political debate and must be subjected to formal investigation.

Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, alleged at an NPP press conference on September 22 that drug traffickers had established laboratories in Ghana to process illicit narcotics for export.

He also alleged that some government officials were aiding and abetting drug kingpins in their activities.

Mr Agbey, in a statement issued on Monday, September 28, said Nana Boakye must provide details to support the allegations.

He questioned when and where the alleged facilities were established and who built them.

He also asked whether Nana Boakye had only recently become aware of their existence or had known about them for some time.

Another question raised by Mr Agbey was whether the alleged laboratories were operating while the NPP was in government.

According to him, anyone claiming to possess credible intelligence about clandestine drug-processing facilities and official complicity has a responsibility to share such information with the appropriate state institutions.

“If you’re going to peddle untruths regarding drug traffickers and government complicity, at least have the gut and decency to take your evidence to the police for official enquiry,” he said.

Mr Agbey argued that Nana Boakye should assist investigators to establish the facts behind his claims.

He therefore called on the relevant authorities to arrest Nana Boakye and have him assist with investigations into the alleged location and operations of the laboratories.

“On that score, I call on the relevant authorities to do the needful by arresting Nana Boakye for him to assist in locating where the laboratories are located,” he said.

The NDC member further called for a thorough investigation to establish the accuracy of Nana Boakye’s account and determine whether there were any inconsistencies in his claims.

The development comes amid heightened scrutiny of Ghana-linked drug consignments following a series of narcotics seizures in Ghana and overseas.

In his September 22 press conference, Nana Boakye said the NPP had intelligence indicating that clandestine laboratories were operating within Ghana’s borders to process narcotics for export.

He did not publicly identify the alleged operators or provide publicly verifiable evidence of the facilities' existence.

Mr Agbey said the seriousness of the allegations requires that the claims be moved beyond political rhetoric and placed before the appropriate security institutions.

He also cautioned against statements that could create fear and panic, while urging Nana Boakye to “walk the talk” by providing the information he claims to possess.

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